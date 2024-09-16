iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

