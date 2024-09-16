iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

