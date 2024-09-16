iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

