iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 66,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 79,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.80 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

