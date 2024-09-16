iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

