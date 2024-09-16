iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.71.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

