iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $145,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $76.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

