iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

