iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

