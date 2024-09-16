iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.