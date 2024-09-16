iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $187,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

