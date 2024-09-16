IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISO. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Price Performance

CVE ISO opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.93.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.