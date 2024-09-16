J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

