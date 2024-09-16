J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGFree Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 115,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 242,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

DPG stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.