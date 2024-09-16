J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 115,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 242,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

DPG stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

