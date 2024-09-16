J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

