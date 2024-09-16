J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.4 %

ITW opened at $251.75 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

