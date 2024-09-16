J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,889,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.