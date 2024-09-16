J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 637,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.