Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 35,922.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $503,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 488.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.