Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.84). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 412.63% and a negative net margin of 350.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAGX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

