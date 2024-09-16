James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
FSJ opened at GBX 350 ($4.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.37 million, a P/E ratio of -360.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.62. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($4.83).
About James Fisher and Sons
