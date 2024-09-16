James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

FSJ opened at GBX 350 ($4.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.37 million, a P/E ratio of -360.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.62. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($4.83).

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

