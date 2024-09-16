JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $6.00 at Citigroup

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

