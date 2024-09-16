Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 19.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

