Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $102.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

