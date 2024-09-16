Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $378.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

