Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $53,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

