Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

