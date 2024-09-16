JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Athena Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Athena Investment Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,457,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $204.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $201.04. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

