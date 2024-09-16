JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.5% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,610,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

