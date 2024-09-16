JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 360.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $64.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $64.59.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

