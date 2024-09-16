Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

