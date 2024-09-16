KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of KE by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KE by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476,722 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BEKE opened at $13.39 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

