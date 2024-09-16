Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Kering Stock Down 0.2 %

About Kering

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $25.38 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

