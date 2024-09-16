Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KROS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

