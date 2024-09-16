Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

