KeyCorp Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FROG opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,354,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,795. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.