Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

