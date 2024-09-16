KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.80 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

