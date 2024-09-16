Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

