Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Buys 908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 308.5% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.