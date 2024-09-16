Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$27.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

