Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$27.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.01.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.23%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
