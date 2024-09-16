Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 5,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

