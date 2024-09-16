Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and Legend Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy 2.34% 8.26% 1.04% Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesis Energy and Legend Oil and Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $3.11 billion 0.51 $117.72 million $0.34 38.24 Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genesis Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesis Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.8% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genesis Energy and Legend Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genesis Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Genesis Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Legend Oil and Gas.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Legend Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing. This segment also owns interests in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline systems, platforms, and related infrastructure. The Soda and Sulfur Services segment produces, markets, and sells soda ash; and provides sulfur removal services. This segment also owns and operates soda ash production facilities, underground trona ore mines and brine solution mining operations and related equipment, and logistics and other assets; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges and 42 push/tow boats. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products; and operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil, as well as owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

