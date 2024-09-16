Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $185.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.