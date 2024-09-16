LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

