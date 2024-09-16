LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

