Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LINE. UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lineage

Lineage Trading Up 1.0 %

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LINE stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Lineage has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.