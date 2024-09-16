LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LivePerson

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,649 shares of company stock valued at $143,965. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.08 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.