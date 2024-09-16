LKQ Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

