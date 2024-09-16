Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cars.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 9,934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cars.com Trading Up 3.3 %

CARS stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

